UPDATE: Police now looking for a ‘specific object’ in Nicola Bulley investigation

By John Ensor • 13 April 2023 • 16:59

Lancashire police investigating Nicola Bulley ordered to search river AGAIN. Credit: Twitter Lancashire Police

The investigation into the death of Nicola Bulley resumed this week, an expert believes police are looking for a ‘specific object.’

UPDATE: Thursday, April 13 at 4.59pm

Forensic pathologist, Dr Richard Shepherd, speculates that there is a missing item that police are trying to find, as reported by The Daily Mirror, Thursday, April 13

He commented, ‘I’m really struggling to see what they could be looking, for now, that would affect or influence the cause of death.

‘When Nicola‘s body was found it would have been taken to the morgue and a formal post-mortem would have been carried out where it would have looked for natural diseases, any injuries, and samples would have been taken for alcohol drugs.

‘They must have a reason to do it though, my guess is there is something like an artefact of some sort that they are trying to make sure to find it

‘My sense is they want to be absolutely sure that something they can’t quite locate isn’t still in the river.

‘My feeling is they are looking for something specific.

‘The last thing police want after the social media interest around this is for it to come out inquest there is something missing and then it gets randomly found by the public.’

Wednesday, April 12 at 10.04am

Nearly two months after Nicola Bulley’s body was found, Police have redoubled their efforts on Tuesday April 11, with a new search of the River Wyre.

Nicola, 45, was last seen on January 27, and was found three weeks later on February 20, writes The Sun.

Yesterday, a local resident spotted specialist police investigators carefully searching through the water once again.

Lancashire Police explained today Wednesday, April 12, what has led to the renewed search.

At the behest of coroners, police have been asked to search the area again to get a more ‘complete picture’ of how the mum of two died.

A representative of HM Coroner for Lancashire announced. ‘The investigation will take time to complete to ensure that as complete a picture as possible of the facts concerning Ms Bulley’s death is presented at the inquest

‘This will assist the family in understanding what occurred.

‘As part of this process, HM Senior Coroner has requested Lancashire Constabulary produce information gathered during the search for Ms Bulley so it can be considered as part of the investigation.’

A spokesperson for Lancashire police later confirmed, ‘We can confirm this is us carrying out some work at the direction of HM Coroner.’

An official inquest into the mum’s death has been scheduled for Monday, June 26 at County Hall in Preston.

When the coroner was quizzed about police revisiting the scene yesterday, he said that no further statements would be made prior to the next hearing in June.

Lancashire Police have also been requested by the coroner not to discuss any details about the case with the media.

Lancashire police faced widespread criticism over the way the case was handled, and were accused of ‘destroying’ Nicola’s reputation when they disclosed she had a ‘number of specific vulnerabilities.’

