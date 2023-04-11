By John Ensor • 11 April 2023 • 14:55

BREAKING UPDATE: Leeds police arrest four men on suspicion of murder after killing 18-year-old

West Yorkshire Police have issued an update on the investigation into the death of an 18-year-old Leeds man on Tuesday, April 11.

The statement said today that four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspects, all men are aged: 18, 19, 24 and 30. They have all been interviewed and released on bail.

A police spokesperson added, ‘Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information which could help their ongoing enquiries.’

This update follows the report of two teenagers who had been travelling in a taxi and were subsequently attacked between Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley, Leeds on Friday, March 31.

One of the victims was identified by police on Monday, April 3, as 18-year-old, Jamie Meah, who later died of his injuries in hospital.

The second man, a 16-year-old was also rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

West Yorkshire police officers were called at 5.29pm yesterday Friday March 31, after reports that two men had been violently attacked and seriously injured, according to The Yorkshire Post.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A second male aged 16, was also taken to hospital, but his injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

The incident occurred in the Armley district, Leeds, where Detectives will undertake forensic examination and specialist searches.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, the senior investigating officer of the Homicide and Major enquiry Team said, “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.

“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

West Yorkshire police have not yet named the two victims and have appealed to the public for more information.

Earlier in March a 17-year-old was also stabbed to death in the same location. Armley councillor, Lou Cunningham said the community had been “devastated” by “the loss of another young life in the space of weeks to knife crime.”

“Thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of those affected. I urge our Armley community to continue to stand together as we always do.”

