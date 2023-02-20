By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 18:40
Lancashire Police confirm body found in River Wyre was that of Nicola Bulley
Lancashire Police has confirmed this evening, Monday, February 20, that the body discovered in the River Wyre yesterday, Sunday 19, was that of the missing mother-of-two, Nicola Bulley. A search had continued in the St Michael’s area of the river which ultimately led to the tragic discovery.
The body of the 45-year-old was found just one mile from where she had last been seen on January 27 while out walking her dog, as reported by mirror.co.uk.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.