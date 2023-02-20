By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 18:40

Lancashire Police confirm body found in River Wyre was that of Nicola Bulley

It has been confirmed that the body of Nicola Bulley was found in the River Wyre by Lancashire Police.

Lancashire Police has confirmed this evening, Monday, February 20, that the body discovered in the River Wyre yesterday, Sunday 19, was that of the missing mother-of-two, Nicola Bulley. A search had continued in the St Michael’s area of the river which ultimately led to the tragic discovery.

The body of the 45-year-old was found just one mile from where she had last been seen on January 27 while out walking her dog, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

“Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre. We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s”, read a statement from Lancashire Constabulary. It continued: “We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation”. “Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts. The case is now being handled by HM Coroner”, the statement concluded.

