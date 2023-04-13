Puzzle Solutions Edition 1971

By Marcos • 13 April 2023 • 10:34

Alzheimer concept, crossword Puzzle with pencil

WORD SPIRAL

1 Diet; 2 Tiff; 3 Film; 4 Mare; 5 Even; 6 Numb; 7 Beau; 8 Upon; 9 Neat; 10 Tutu; 11 Undo; 12 Oral; 13 Lark; 14 Knot; 15 Till; 16 Lean. URANIUM

QUICK QUIZ

1 A butterfly; 2 William Wallace; 3 Photography; 4 Five; 5 The Taming of the Shrew; 6 Fats; 7 Morocco; 8 Ilie Nastase; 9 Wallis Simpson; 10 Tapioca.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Senior partner; 8 Timeless; 9 Yo-yo; 10 Strain; 12 Turner; 14 Idling; 16 Opener; 18 Fled; 20 Timorous; 22 After a fashion.

Down: 1 Resisted; 2 Cinema; 3 True; 4 Falsetto; 5 Stayer; 6 Very; 11 Nightcap; 13 Executor; 15 Indeed; 17 Earthy; 19 Lift; 21 Mead.

QUICK

Across: 3 Spice; 9 Quiver; 10 Alcove; 11 Wield; 12 Apes; 15 Feasts; 17 Discord; 19 Tay; 20 Yells; 22 Fault; 24 Yonks; 25 Lotus; 27 Hoe; 29 Rectors; 32 Ordeal; 34 Side; 35 Rotor; 37 Escudo; 38 Rupert; 39 Splat.

Down: 1 Squad; 2 Mimes; 3 Sew; 4 Priory; 5 Calf; 6 Elderly; 7 Hoist; 8 Messy; 13 Picador; 14 Scull; 16 Tankard; 18 Demur; 21 Sorts; 23 Towards; 26 Senora; 27 Hover; 28 Edict; 30 Oiled; 31 Seats; 33 Loop; 36 Rut.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Huracan, 5 Viper, 8 Venas, 9 Timbres, 10 Sandalias, 12 Ahi, 13 Plumas, 14 Cajero, 17 Tía, 18 Preguntar, 20 Emigrar, 21 Toads, 23 Tooth, 24 Persona.

Down: 1 Hives, 2 Ron, 3 Cascada, 4 Nutria, 5 Vamos, 6 Permanent, 7 Rustico, 11 Neumático, 13 Patient, 15 Ajustar, 16 Tear up, 18 Porch, 19 Rusia, 22 Año.

NONAGRAM

deck, dink, eked, heck, hick, hike, keen, kind, kine, kite, kith, knee, knit, neck, nick, tick, tike, cheek, chink, hiked, inked, ketch, kited, kneed, thick, think, necked, nicked, ticked, chinked, kitchen, necktie, thicken, THICKENED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE