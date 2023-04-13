Storm NOA: AEMET meteorologists issue warning in 14 provinces across Spain   Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1971

By Marcos • 13 April 2023 • 10:34

WORD SPIRAL

1 Diet; 2 Tiff; 3 Film; 4 Mare; 5 Even; 6 Numb; 7 Beau; 8 Upon; 9 Neat; 10 Tutu; 11 Undo; 12 Oral; 13 Lark; 14 Knot; 15 Till; 16 Lean. URANIUM

QUICK QUIZ

1 A butterfly; 2 William Wallace; 3 Photography; 4 Five; 5 The Taming of the Shrew; 6 Fats; 7 Morocco; 8 Ilie Nastase; 9 Wallis Simpson; 10 Tapioca.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Senior partner; 8 Timeless; 9 Yo-yo; 10 Strain; 12 Turner; 14 Idling; 16 Opener; 18 Fled; 20 Timorous; 22 After a fashion.
Down: 1 Resisted; 2 Cinema; 3 True; 4 Falsetto; 5 Stayer; 6 Very; 11 Nightcap; 13 Executor; 15 Indeed; 17 Earthy; 19 Lift; 21 Mead.

QUICK

Across: 3 Spice; 9 Quiver; 10 Alcove; 11 Wield; 12 Apes; 15 Feasts; 17 Discord; 19 Tay; 20 Yells; 22 Fault; 24 Yonks; 25 Lotus; 27 Hoe; 29 Rectors; 32 Ordeal; 34 Side; 35 Rotor; 37 Escudo; 38 Rupert; 39 Splat.
Down: 1 Squad; 2 Mimes; 3 Sew; 4 Priory; 5 Calf; 6 Elderly; 7 Hoist; 8 Messy; 13 Picador; 14 Scull; 16 Tankard; 18 Demur; 21 Sorts; 23 Towards; 26 Senora; 27 Hover; 28 Edict; 30 Oiled; 31 Seats; 33 Loop; 36 Rut.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Huracan, 5 Viper, 8 Venas, 9 Timbres, 10 Sandalias, 12 Ahi, 13 Plumas, 14 Cajero, 17 Tía, 18 Preguntar, 20 Emigrar, 21 Toads, 23 Tooth, 24 Persona.
Down: 1 Hives, 2 Ron, 3 Cascada, 4 Nutria, 5 Vamos, 6 Permanent, 7 Rustico, 11 Neumático, 13 Patient, 15 Ajustar, 16 Tear up, 18 Porch, 19 Rusia, 22 Año.

NONAGRAM

deck, dink, eked, heck, hick, hike, keen, kind, kine, kite, kith, knee, knit, neck, nick, tick, tike, cheek, chink, hiked, inked, ketch, kited, kneed, thick, think, necked, nicked, ticked, chinked, kitchen, necktie, thicken, THICKENED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

