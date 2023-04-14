By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 15:03

Image of a cave entrance. Credit: Pixabay

Elite athlete Beatriz Flamini has completed a marathon stay of 500 days living alone inside a cave 70 metres below the ground in Motril, Granada, setting a world record in the process.

The elite athlete, mountaineer and climber Beatriz Flamini exited from a cave in the coastal town of Motril in the province of Granada this morning, Friday, April 14. She completed a ‘Timecave’ marathon 500-day stay living alone, some 70 metres underground. In the process, this amazing woman also set a new world record.

It was a personal challenge that she had tasked herself with, an experience that she described as: “excellent and second to none”.

Shortly after 9am, with the assistance of members of the Motril Speleological Activities Group, Beatriz emerged from her solitude into the light of day once again. She was reportedly in apparent good health and wearing a beaming smile as she left her home of more than 16 months. A pair of sunglasses was essential after 500 days of darkness.

Two speleologists and a psychologist entered the cave earlier this morning, to prepare Beatriz for her eventual return to the outside world. Waiting outside the cave were her friends, who welcomed the lady who had entered her new home aged 48 and today left it at the age of 50.

“I would like to be kind, to be able to answer you but there is a press conference, if you allow me I can take a shower, which I have been doing for a year and a half without touching the water, see you later in a little while”, Beatriz informed the assembled media reporters.

She did not hesitate to thank and highlight the professionalism of the group of psychologists, speleologists and physical trainers who had been involved in the project. Without them she said, it would not have been possible.

During her time underground, Beatriz left cards with messages and information in the exchange area of ​​the cave. A schedule was in place with the speleologists, where food delivery and garbage removal took place without any communication.

This experience was carried out as part of the ‘Timecave’ project. Two years ago, this athlete who has a passion for making solo expeditions to the highest peaks in the world, contacted the production company Dokumalia.

She challenged them to assist her in achieving what would be a world record 500-day stay alone in a cave underground – Beatriz is also an expert in self-sufficiency – without any communication with the outside world.

Dokumalia has recorded her daily life in the cave, along with researchers from the universities of Granada and Almeria. The teams wanted to monitor how social isolation and extreme temporary disorientation would affect the perception of time.

They also watched for neuropsychological changes and problems that this tremendous challenge could entail in the face of loneliness, the absence of natural light, and cognitive and social isolation, as reported by larazon.es.