Mercadona lowers the price of 500 products with savings of €200 million for customers

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 19:26

Image of Mercadona supermarket. Credit: Alfredo Lopez/Shutterstock.com

Customers can make savings of up to €200 million in the latest offer from supermarket giant Mercadona.

 

Mercadona announced in a statement today, Wednesday, April 12, that it has decided to adjust its prices on 500 of its daily consumption products until the end of the year. This could mean savings of up to €150 per customer in the shopping cart.

The price reduction of these 500 products is applied to numerous foods for daily consumption, such as preserves, dairy products, nuts, oils, home cleaning and maintenance products, pet food, pastries, wineries, and perfumes.

Image of Mercadona offer. Credit: Mercadona

For example, Hacendado brand salted butter has gone from €2.55 to €2.45; a 900-gram tuna in sunflower oil from Hacendado is reduced from €6.80 to €6.65 euros; and a 2-litre container of Floral Forest Green fabric softener concentrate from €1.90 to €1.85.

In the case of these 100 products, the savings range between 5 and 15 cents. The price that appears in red is the current one, once the discount has been made.

In the case of fresh products, the company has guaranteed that it will take advantage of ‘market opportunities or opportunities to lower the price’ of products such as zucchini, fish, and turkey breasts.

Although Mercadona has not made the complete detailed list public, on its website, by entering your postal code, it opens to display up to a hundred products that are subjected to price drops.

Customers who go to make the purchase in person at physical stores should know that they will also be able to easily identify discounted products.

The Valencian supermarket chain with the largest market share has reported that most discounted products will have a yellow label that reads ‘Price drop’, where the original price and the final discount applied will be marked.

Mercadona explained in its statement that: “true to the commitment to lower sales prices to the public when cost prices drop”, it had decided to: “anticipate this drop in costs and adjust sales prices from this month of April on 500 of our daily consumption products until the end of the year”.

This initiative, they stressed, is carried out: “without touching the quality of the products and guaranteeing the sustainability of the entire food chain, including suppliers, productive sector, company, and workers”.

