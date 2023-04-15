Dramatic high-speed police chase through Malaga ends with suspect arrested on fifth floor of shopping centre

By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 0:52

Image of Malaga Local Police officers. Credit: Policia Local

A suspect was finally apprehended on the fifth floor of a shopping centre after a high-speed police chase through the city of Malaga.

Malaga Local Police officers were involved in a dramatic high-speed chase through the streets of the city this Thursday, April 13. A 43-year-old suspect was eventually detained after riding his motorbike recklessly in an effort to avoid arrest.

Once apprehended, it came to light that he had no valid driving licence as it had been withdrawn previously. His bike had no ITV and he lacked the mandatory insurance.

The spectacular chase began at around 5pm when a police patrol observed a Honda PCX motorbike speeding from Calle Cotrina towards Calle Mármoles where it subsequently jumped a stop sign. Instead of stopping when the police car turned on its blue lights, the rider allegedly took off at full speed.

A chase ensued during which other patrol cars joined in, following the man along Calles Montes de Oca and Ríos Rosas. Two people who were crossing a zebra crossing at the junction with Armengual de la Mota had to move quickly out of the way. As a result, several vehicles were forced to brake abruptly to avoid an accident.

The pursuit continued along Calle Ríos Rosas where another person also had to react swiftly to avoid the motorbike. Without slowing down, the rider continued down Calle Muñoz Torrero in the wrong direction, which caused a car to mount the pavement to avoid a head-on collision.

In what the rider would have considered a smart manoeuvre, he entered a street with bollards at its entrance which blocked the patrol cars from pursuing him. However, he had not counted on two Local Police motorcycle cops who had joined the hunt.

Ditching his bike, the suspect fled on foot and entered a games room with the intention of leaving through another door leading to Calle Hilera. He recklessly ran across the busy street full of traffic. Finally, the man ran into a shopping centre where he headed for the escalators.

A security guard reported that the individual was heading for the upper floors while customers also indicated his direction of escape to the officers giving chase. Once on the fifth floor of the department store, the police located and immobilised the fugitive, who was hiding behind an item of clothing. They also recovered the motorbike keys, which he had previously tried to dispose of.

It was quickly verified that the fugitive had a restraining order in force prohibiting him from approaching within 500 metres of a victim of domestic abuse. At the point where the chase began, it was verified that he had broken the conditions of that order.

He was arrested and led out in handcuffs to eventually be charged with two offences against road safety for driving without a licence due to total loss of points and for driving with manifest recklessness.

He was also charged with another offence for breach of a restraining order against a victim of domestic violence and a fourth for disobedience to police officers. He was subsequently taken to court, as reported by malagahoy.es.