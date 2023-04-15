Health experts recommend a short nap instead of a long siesta

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2023 • 16:19

SHORT SNOOZE: Better for the health than a long siesta Photo credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowski

WE live in the country that has enshrined the siesta, but doctors warn that a daily 30-minute nap can cause atrial fibrillation.

This heart condition causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate, a condition that affects more than 40,000 million people worldwide and increases the likelihood of having a stroke.

After analysing data obtained from 20,000 people without an irregular heartbeat, doctors found that napping for more than half an hour daily more than doubled their risk of developing atrial defibrillation.

There was no increase in people who napped for less 30 minutes and those who didn’t sleep at all during the day, the investigators found.

Meanwhile short daytime naps of between 15 and 30 appeared to improve the body clock, lower blood pressure levels and reduce stress.

