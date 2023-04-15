Individual treated for gunshot wound in Churriana, Malaga, after suspected gang-related shooting incident

By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 21:23
Image of a National Police vehicle.
Credit: Policia Nacional.
A shooting incident that occurred this afternoon, Saturday, April 15, in the Malaga municipality of Churriana resulted in one individual being badly injured after he was shot in the abdomen.
According to initial information, the victim was a male who received a gunshot wound when he was involved in a suspected brawl between gangs. No further information on this has been released by the authorities, as reported by malagahoy.es.
Sources close to the incident informed the news outlet that the perpetrators fled the scene driving a black SUV in the direction of the Costa del Sol city of Marbella. National Police officers are said to be on the trail of a group of four persons who could be British nationals.
The event unfolded at around 6:45pm this evening when a caller alerted the 112 Emergencias Andalucia switchboards that a man had arrived at his farm suffering from a bullet wound to his abdomen.
A mobile ICU ambulance from the 061 health services was immediately deployed to the property located in Cortijo Haza de la Luna, in Churriana, just behind Malaga Airport. Patrols from the Local and National Police were also notified and dispatched to the location.
