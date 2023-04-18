Dig in: Soroptimist International offers traditional vegetable gardening workshops in Mijas

By Betty Henderson • 18 April 2023 • 12:00

Sandie Ann performs for Soroptimist International’s charity campaign. Photo credit: Soroptimist International Costa del Sol (via Facebook)

SOROPTIMIST International Costa del Sol’s popular vegetable gardening classes are set to return on Saturday, May 13.

The series of five gardening workshops aims at teaching guests more about traditional vegetable gardening in Mijas. The course began in January and runs until June with local gardening experts.

The workshops take place in the stunning Asociación Alegria de la Huerta Andaluza Valtocado-Mijas garden, allowing attendees to connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts and learn about the best plants to grow naturally in the local climate.

Each session will teach attendees how to properly care for their plants, using techniques that have been passed down through generations.Whether you are a seasoned gardener or just starting out, these workshops offer something for everyone, with plenty of local tips and tricks.

This is a fantastic opportunity to not only learn about gardening but also to explore and appreciate the beauty of the garden. The course costs €50 to register, and each session costs just €5, covering all material and teaching costs.

Guests are invited to take this unique opportunity to learn about traditional vegetable gardening and connect with like-minded individuals. To find out more about the program, costs, and dates, email soroptimist.fsd@gmail.com.

Soroptimist International Costa del Sol is part of the global Soroptimist International organisation which is committed to advocating for women’s rights and eliminating violence against them through various initiatives and activities. The organisation aims to give women ‘a voice’ through its activities. Soroptimist International Costa del Sol hold regular events in the local community.

The group also held a fantastic charity concert in Mijas with the Danish artist Sandie Ann on Sunday, April 16. The event raised funds for the earthquake recovery fund in Turkey and Syria.

Join Soroptimist International Costa del Sol as they continue to provide a voice for women and promote a love for gardening in the community.