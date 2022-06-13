By Guest Writer • 13 June 2022 • 18:12

Two organisations from Mijas, La Alegría de la Huerta and Mi Moana were winners Credit: Soroptimists Costa del Sol

THE Soroptimist Awards were given out to six worthy winners in Malaga Capital on June 7 by the organisation which looks to promote the role of women.

The Soroptimist Awards cover six categories: Food farming and distribution, Production of food products, Education, Awareness, Innovation and Technology and a restaurant promoting local, organic food and drinks.

The organisations that received the Soroptimist Award 2022 under the motto ‘Feed your Optimism’ were for Cultivation and food distribution, went to the association Guadalhorce Ecológico. The prize for Food Production went to the cheese makers La Hortelana.

In the category of Education, the work of the association La Alegría de la Huerta was recognised and in the field of awareness, the prize went to the MiMoana association which promotes clean beaches and seas.

In the Innovation and Technology category, the winner was the company Rey de Abastos and, finally, in the category of restaurant promoting local organic food and drink, the prize went to tapas-Bar, Astrid.

The jury for these awards was made up of representatives from Justicia Alimentaria, Malaga Red Cross, Aula del Mar, Sabor a Malaga and the Soroptimists.

To find out more about the organisation visit https://costadelsol.soroptimist.es.

