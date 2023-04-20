78 People Die in Stampede

By Julia Cameron • 20 April 2023 • 13:03

78 People Die in Sanaa Stampede. Credit:Claudiovidri/Shutterstock.com

At least 78 people are thought to be dead after a stampede.

It was thought to be caused when a random number of merchants began to distribute money to people in the area of the Old City of Sanaa. The merchants had not coordinated or organised the event and things quickly got out of hand and caused a stampede.

The money was worth around $10 (£8).

To control the crowds Houthis shot into the air, but this resulted in a power cable hitting the road and exploding which then caused panic among the people.

The Interior Ministry called what had happened “tragic and painful” They added “The dead and injured were taken to hospital and two of the merchants responsible for the matter were arrested”

Brigadier Al-Ajiri also said, “We extend our sincere condolences to all the families of the victims, asking Allah Almighty to keep their hearts patient.” He also confirmed that an investigation was underway.

The senior health official Motaher al-Marouni said that at least 13 of those injured were seriously hurt.

The Houthis confirmed they would composite each family who lost a relative with the equivalent of £1,600 and each person injured would receive the equivalent of £321.