Average fuel prices in Spain moving in opposite directions as petrol increases and diesel continues falling

By Chris King • 20 April 2023 • 21:03

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss / Shutterstock.com

Average fuel prices in Spain are moving in opposite directions with petrol increasing again while diesel keeps falling.

According to the European Union (EU) Oil Bulletin published on Thursday, April 20, average fuel prices in Spain are travelling in opposite directions.

A litre of petrol currently stands at €1,651, which is 0.67 per cent up, increasing for the second week in a row. Diesel meanwhile, has dropped by 0.26 per cent, to €1,519/litre, falling for the third consecutive week. This data was calculated from the average prices registered in more than 11,400 Spanish service stations between April 11 and 17.

With the current prices, filling up a 50-litre tank of petrol costs €82.55, while the same with diesel will cost the motorist €75.95. In the case of a 60-litre tank then with petrol, it would be €99.06, and €91.14 with diesel. Today’s data show that the cost of diesel has now dropped at the pumps for 10 consecutive weeks.

According to industry sources, the decline in the price of diesel compared to petrol is the result of a greater stockpiling of this fuel in the face of fears of a greater shortage in Europe due to the veto on Russian diesel.

The average price of petrol and diesel in Spain is below the average for the Eurozone, where the retail price of a litre of super 95 petrol is €1,820/litre and that of diesel is €1,674/litre.

They are also below the average prices in the EU, where petrol stands at €1,770/litre, and diesel at €1,645/litre. In France, Germany and Italy, these levels are exceeded, with ranges between €1,687 and €1,799/litre for diesel and between €1,880 and €1,961/litre for petrol.