By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 15:55

BREAKING: Elon Musk´s SpaceX Starship explodes after successful lift off Image: Elon Musk Twitter.com

SpaceX´s starship, the most powerful rocket in history, explodes shortly after takeoff on Thursday, April 20.

The maiden flight of SpaceX´s Starship, the most powerful and sophisticated rocket ever built, ended in disaster after it exploded.

The spaceship managed to take off successfully from the Starbase space base, located in South Texas, but after a few minutes suffered from a massive explosion.

Video of the launch which was live-streamed shows the spaceship taking off from the base.

But after being in the air for a few minutes, a huge explosion can be seen as it gets engulfed in flames.

🚨#UPDATE: The Spacex starship rocket has exploded, as the 2nd stage failed to separate from the 1st stage and was unable to pass through as it started to lose control but spaceX says this was a successful test flight pic.twitter.com/CmWEUmD8ZO — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 20, 2023

According to the Mirror, SpaceX´s Starship exploded after it “began tumbling four minutes into the flight as it prepared to separate the Super Heavy booster from Starship”.

As a result, both stages came crashing toward Earth, and imploded, in the air.

Starship was the tallest rocket ever built and was the same size as a 40-storey building.

According to the staff at SpaceX, “their main objective was to “just to get it off the launch pad”.

Following the launch Elon Musk posted a tweet that said, “Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.”

Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023