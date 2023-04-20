By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 15:55
BREAKING: Elon Musk´s SpaceX Starship explodes after successful lift off
Image: Elon Musk Twitter.com
The maiden flight of SpaceX´s Starship, the most powerful and sophisticated rocket ever built, ended in disaster after it exploded.
The spaceship managed to take off successfully from the Starbase space base, located in South Texas, but after a few minutes suffered from a massive explosion.
Video of the launch which was live-streamed shows the spaceship taking off from the base.
But after being in the air for a few minutes, a huge explosion can be seen as it gets engulfed in flames.
🚨#UPDATE: The Spacex starship rocket has exploded, as the 2nd stage failed to separate from the 1st stage and was unable to pass through as it started to lose control but spaceX says this was a successful test flight pic.twitter.com/CmWEUmD8ZO
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 20, 2023
🚨#UPDATE: The Spacex starship rocket has exploded, as the 2nd stage failed to separate from the 1st stage and was unable to pass through as it started to lose control but spaceX says this was a successful test flight pic.twitter.com/CmWEUmD8ZO
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 20, 2023
According to the Mirror, SpaceX´s Starship exploded after it “began tumbling four minutes into the flight as it prepared to separate the Super Heavy booster from Starship”.
As a result, both stages came crashing toward Earth, and imploded, in the air.
Starship was the tallest rocket ever built and was the same size as a 40-storey building.
According to the staff at SpaceX, “their main objective was to “just to get it off the launch pad”.
Following the launch Elon Musk posted a tweet that said, “Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months.”
Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!
Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023
Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship!
Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months. pic.twitter.com/gswdFut1dK
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.