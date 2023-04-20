By Anna Ellis • 20 April 2023 • 16:58

UK Caravan and Motorhome Club supporting ‘No Mow May’. Image: Kew Gardens.

The UK Caravan and Motorhome Club have confirmed that they are supporting ‘No Mow May’.

Champions of the great outdoors the Caravan and Motorhome Club represents the interests of over 1.1 million caravan, motorhome, campervan and trailer tent owners across the UK.

The Club which works with Green Tourism as a key enabler to working in a sustainable manner and supporting sustainable initiatives throughout its network of sites and offices have confirmed they are taking part in ‘No Mow May’.

No Mow May is Plantlife’s annual campaign encouraging people not to mow during May and to help provide spaces for nature to thrive by letting long grass and wildflowers grow naturally.

Since the 1970’s nearly 97 per cent of flower-rich meadows have been lost, and that means a vital loss of food needed by pollinators like bees and butterflies which are also at risk of disappearing.

Natasha Shane, Head of Strategic Product Development and Sustainability for the Caravan and Motorhome Club says, “Many campsites teams are working hard on biodiversity initiatives with support from Green Tourism who are advising them on how to implement simple changes to attract wildlife and create a wonderful natural environment.”