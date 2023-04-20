Zero Hero at Marbella Fitness Festival

By Nicole King • 20 April 2023 • 16:07

Image by Fitness Festival Marbella 2022/Facebook

I have taken a stand at the Marbella Fitness Festival organised by Triple A Marbella this coming Sunday, 23rd of April.

The event is taking place at the Puente Romano hotel from 10.30 am to 5pm and seems to be a perfect opportunity to promote our community’s #ZeroHero initiative. I’m hoping there’ll be quite a few designated drivers amidst all the fitness and health fans. The idea for the #ZeroHero campaign arose following UMNS2018, which identified that drinking and driving were of major concern.

Many residents revealed that they don´t leave home to eat and drink, or travel further afield, to avoid drink driving. This is good for safety but negatively affects local businesses. #ZeroHero is about rewarding the designated driver and backing their safe choice. Local businesses participating offer the designated driver free soft drinks* as a reward, with the main objectives being to positively promote a decrease in drunk driving, a decrease in road accidents and an increased awareness to our social responsibility.

When Lily, now Vice-President of Triple A, heard about the campaign she commented that this was similar to “Be the Bob” back in The Netherlands, that took off so well and became so popular the it was added to the Dutch dictionary. Public opinion polls show two-thirds of the Dutch make prior arrangements to “be the Bob” when going out.

We have a long way to go yet here in Spain but consistency is the key; as is having recommend and reputable businesses supporting the cause. I have to say I was more than chuffed when the Casino called me to ask to be a partner venue and not me having had to approach them as is more often the case.

With such impressive restaurants, bars and hotels collaborating #ZeroHero has also become a point of reference of where to go for good food and fine dining. All our collaborators have been personally visited and accredited by us and therefore we can safely say that they are worth visiting, otherwise in all good conscience, we couldn’t have included them. Now we’re also up-dating the image of the campaign to better suit our cosmopolitan community.

I’m excited to see the new packaging of the next delivery of breathalysers and more than delighted that my little granddaughter is the new face for the campaign; isn’t she adorable?

We could really do with some volunteers to help out with this project, so if road safety awareness and drink-driving is a subject that touches home with you, please do feel free to get involved. Similarly, please encourage your local businesses to contact us and promote us all being just a little more aware of our drinking and driving habits.

I also hope you’ll come and visit the “Marbella Fitness Festival – Body, Mind & Soul” as there are a lot of great exhibitors and interactive classes, talks, music and food throughout the day and also supporting such a worthy cause. We’d all love to see you.