Researchers confirm that cranberry juice and supplements help to prevent UTIs

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2023 • 12:00

CRANBERRY JUICE: Can help to prevent recurring UTIs Photo credit: Pixabay/Shirley810

SO they were right all along.

Cranberry juice really do help to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs), Australian researchers found after reviewing 50 trials involving 9,000 participants.

Many women swear by cranberry juice or supplements for preventing cystitis and the Australian review has confirmed that both can reduce the chance of contracting a future UTI by more than 25 per cent.

The odds were slashed by 53 per cent for children and those susceptible to infections following medical interventions, the investigation found.

Experts believe this is due to cranberries’ high concentration of the antioxidant proanthocyanidin, which prevents Escherichia coli (E.coli), the most common UTI-causing bacteria, from sticking to the bladder wall.

Researchers nevertheless warned that cranberries cannot cure an established UTI, for which it is necessary to seek medical attention.

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

