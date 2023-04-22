Study by University of Murcia researchers says ‘Cheers for beer’

By Linda Hall • 22 April 2023 • 17:29
: BEER: Researchers give it the thumbs-up
Photo credit:Pixabay/Alfbel
Beer drinkers appear to have better mental and physical health than teetotallers and ex-drinkers, a research team announced.
Analysing data from 33,185 participants in Spain’s National Health surveys between 2012 and 2017, they found that 80 per cent of moderate drinkers rated their physical health as “good” compared to 50 per cent of non-drinkers.
Ninety per cent of beer-drinkers regarded their mental health as “good” compared to 80 per cent of non-drinkers.
The heavier their intake, the better beer-drinkers rated their health although the experts warned that they were more likely to eat fast food and smoke.
