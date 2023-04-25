BREAKING NEWS: Singer and activist Harry Belafonte has died at the age of 96 Close
Frozen fruit retains more Vitamin C than produce that is freshly-picked

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2023 • 17:22

FRESH FRUIT: Loses Vitamin C from the moment it is picked Photo credit: Pexels/Joshua Woroniecki

CONTRARY to popular belief, frozen fruit is as good for you as newly-bought fresh produce.

Professor Gunter Kuhnle, a nutrition expert from the University of Reading, explained that levels of vitamin C in fruit, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin and bones, fall by 50 per cent in just a couple of days.

The interval between picking and consuming fruit is usually even longer, he pointed out, while natural enzymes found in fruit can also cause nutrient levels to drop, resulting in loss of colour and flavour.

Freezing, in contrast, can preserve nutrients almost immediately, Professor Kuhnle said.

First, the fruit is blanched by briefly exposing it to boiling water or steam, which inactivates these enzymes, preventing nutrient loss.

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

