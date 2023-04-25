Frozen fruit retains more Vitamin C than produce that is freshly-picked

By Linda Hall • 25 April 2023 • 17:22

FRESH FRUIT: Loses Vitamin C from the moment it is picked Photo credit: Pexels/Joshua Woroniecki

CONTRARY to popular belief, frozen fruit is as good for you as newly-bought fresh produce.

Professor Gunter Kuhnle, a nutrition expert from the University of Reading, explained that levels of vitamin C in fruit, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin and bones, fall by 50 per cent in just a couple of days.

The interval between picking and consuming fruit is usually even longer, he pointed out, while natural enzymes found in fruit can also cause nutrient levels to drop, resulting in loss of colour and flavour.

Freezing, in contrast, can preserve nutrients almost immediately, Professor Kuhnle said.

First, the fruit is blanched by briefly exposing it to boiling water or steam, which inactivates these enzymes, preventing nutrient loss.