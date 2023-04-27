Anémona cancer walk success

By Glenn Wickman • 27 April 2023 • 15:28

Image by Anémona/Facebook

AROUND 700 people took part in the solidarity walk in Altea to raise awareness about breast and gynaecological cancer on Sunday.

The yearly event is organised jointly between Anémona Marina Baixa and Altea Town Hall and has become a symbol for the fight against cancer in the district.

Participants walked from the Passeig to the Racó de l’Albir and back again, a six-kilometre march accessible for the whole family.

At the Racó, members of the Social Services and Health departments of Alfaz del Pi Town Hall, which also collaborated in the event, handed out more than 1,000 bottles of water to participants.

“Thank you to all who have taken part and to the collaborators, as this march could not happen without you,” declared Anémona coordinator for Altea, Yolanda Cebrián, after the event.

Local Social Welfare and Health councillor José Luis Gascón highlighted the great turnout and reported that “800 solidarity t-shirts have been sold and we didn’t have enough for everyone, so we will have to print up more for next year”.

