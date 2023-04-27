By Anna Ellis • 27 April 2023 • 13:35
Dog-friendly luxurious glamping in the picturesque Staffordshire countryside. Image: The Walled Garden Pods.
The Walled Garden Pods is a luxury glamping site situated in a renovated Georgian walled garden.
It is located between Rocester and Denstone in the quiet, picturesque Staffordshire countryside close to the Derbyshire border and just a stone’s throw away from the Peak District National Park.
The site is a small and friendly, family-owned/managed business with glamping pods that have been lovingly hand built by using reclaimed and recycled materials where possible.
The good news is, dogs are accepted in three of five of the glamping pods so there’s no need to leave your four-legged friends behind!
The area is known and loved by many for its breathtaking views, bustling market towns and pretty villages, historic houses, famous attractions and hundreds of traditional events, such as the unique Derbyshire custom of Well Dressing.
For more information, head to the website: thewalledgardenpods.co.uk
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.