By Anna Ellis • 27 April 2023 • 13:35

Dog-friendly luxurious glamping in the picturesque Staffordshire countryside. Image: The Walled Garden Pods.

If you are on the hunt for some luxurious glamping and want to take your furry friends then look no further than the dog-friendly Walled Garden Pods.

The Walled Garden Pods is a luxury glamping site situated in a renovated Georgian walled garden.

It is located between Rocester and Denstone in the quiet, picturesque Staffordshire countryside close to the Derbyshire border and just a stone’s throw away from the Peak District National Park.

The site is a small and friendly, family-owned/managed business with glamping pods that have been lovingly hand built by using reclaimed and recycled materials where possible.

The good news is, dogs are accepted in three of five of the glamping pods so there’s no need to leave your four-legged friends behind!

The area is known and loved by many for its breathtaking views, bustling market towns and pretty villages, historic houses, famous attractions and hundreds of traditional events, such as the unique Derbyshire custom of Well Dressing.

For more information, head to the website: thewalledgardenpods.co.uk