How the next Bitcoin halving could spark bull run sooner than expected and bring BIG gains to Solana & Big Eyes Coin

If you are a crypto investor or a newbie wanting to get your hands in, you are probably wondering when the next bull market is coming. Is it just a dead cat bounce or a real bull run? Well, you may wish to stock up on some of your favourite cryptos because the next bull market could be just around the corner, and it could be triggered by the upcoming Bitcoin halving in 2024.

In this article we will be taking a deep dive into the top three bull run selects; Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and brand new gem Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Bitcoin Halving: The countdown begins

Bitcoin (BTC) needs no introduction as it is the first crypto and has been around since 2009. The total supply of Bitcoin is fixed at 21 million, and the rate at which new Bitcoins are created is halved every four years. So essentially Bitcoin halving is when the number of new Bitcoins mined every ten minutes is cut in half. This has happened three times so far, in 2012, 2016, and 2020.

The next Bitcoin halving is expected to happen in 2024, and it could have a significant impact on the crypto market. The reduction in supply could increase demand, leading to a price surge and potentially triggering the next bull market.

Solana: The bright star of the Altcoin Universe

Solana (SOL) is one of the most promising altcoins in the market. It has been making waves in the crypto world, with its fast transaction times and low fees. It has already seen some impressive gains this year, but the Bitcoin halving could push its value even higher. With the limited supply of Bitcoin, investors may start looking for other crypto investments, and Solana could be a prime candidate.

Solana technology is designed to scale, which makes it a favourite for DeFi applications, gaming, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Solana blockchain can process up to 65,000 transactions per second, making it one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains in the market. With the Bitcoin halving approaching, Solana could attract even more investors, and its value could soar.

Big Eyes on Big Eyes Coin: The latest Meme Coin with 100x potential

Meme coins have been all the rage in the crypto world lately, with coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) making headlines. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that has been gaining attention in the community.

However, Big Eyes Coin has a unique concept that helps it pounce out from other meme coins. Being a community-focused coin that focuses on shifting wealth into DeFi, Big Eyes Coin also contributes to saving the oceans of the world with each transaction.

The Bitcoin halving could create a frenzy in the market, leading investors to seek out new, exciting opportunities like Big Eyes Coin. The meme token could see a surge in demand and value, potentially turning early investors into millionaires. With the presale coming to an end on June 3rd, you can make use of the promo code END300 for an incredible 300% bonus!

Final Thoughts

So, is the next bull market just a dead cat bounce, or is it the real deal? Only time will tell, but the Bitcoin halving in 2024 could be the trigger that sets off a new wave of growth in the crypto market. As investors keep their big eyes on Solana and exciting new coins like Big Eyes Coin, the future of crypto looks bright and full of potential. Don’t miss out on the action – get ready to ride the wave of the next bull market!

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

