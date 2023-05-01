Brits are warned to use NHS services wisely as nurses strikes set to continue

By David Laycork • 01 May 2023 • 18:16

Medical staff continue to strike for a better pay deal. Credit: Roger Blackwell/ Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

The British public has been urged to avoid using NHS services where possible, as strike action continues.

Members of the Royal College of Nurses (RCN) union, representing over 100 NHS organisations continued to strike yesterday and today (May 1) around the UK, in opposition to the UK Government’s pay deal.

Although the RCN continue to be an outlier, with a number of other unions having accepted the pay deal which includes a lump-sum payout and a 3 per cent pay rise in September 2023, the RCN remains firm in its objectives.

In an interview with the Independent, RCN chief Pat Cullen said that the UK could face years of strike action if the government doesn’t change its approach. She added that the government taking legal action against the strikes only served to: “drive nurses further away.”

She went on to claim that Nurses in her union were being offered triple and quadruple pay to leave the strikes and come into work, questioning why they couldn’t just be paid fairly on a normal working day.

The RCN on Twitter posted a video and quote from an NHS patient, and supporter of the Nurses Strikes, Clara, saying:

“NHS patient Clara shares why it’s so important patients and the public join nursing in sending a clear message to the govt: nursing deserves more.”

Dame Ruth May, Chief Nursing Officer was reported to have said in The Sun: “Positive discussions with the RCN this weekend have resulted in a number of national agreements to ensure staff are able to provide direct patient care needed to protect life-and-limb services, covering neonatal ICU, paediatric ICU, intensive care and emergency departments.”

She also added: “The public should use the NHS wisely, with those needing non-urgent care using pharmacies and 111 online as their first port of call. And if you have a life-threatening emergency, please seek help in the usual way by dialling 999.”

While the RCN have climbed down on some of their strikes, returning staff to childrens’ units and emergency departments, it would seem they intend to continue industrial action until what they consider to be a fairer deal can be reached.