Football against war in Javea

By Glenn Wickman • 04 May 2023 • 16:22
Image by Javea Town Hall
The project is led by the family of Natalia Moskalenko, a Ukrainian woman living in Javea, with the aim of helping her compatriots through culture and art.
Natalia and her family received a great deal of support for the project, especially from the Mare de Deu de Loreto Festivities Commission. The festeros have mobilised other associations such as the housewives’ group and the Cáritas charity.
Several sports clubs have also been involved, such as CD Javea, which has organised a friendly match with the group, and Club Nautico Javea, which has organised a rowing trip for them.
Cultura contra Balas says the experience is being “a balm for the kids”, who are psychologically exhausted after more than a year of war, some with their parents on the front lines and living in a city that has suffered serious attacks that have left it without basic services.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.