Football against war in Javea

By Glenn Wickman • 04 May 2023 • 16:22

Image by Javea Town Hall

JAVEA has welcomed a group of young members of a cadet football team from Sumy – a Ukrainian town suffering the effects of the war – as part of a humanitarian aid programme promoted by the association Cultura contra Balas (Culture against Bullets).

The project is led by the family of Natalia Moskalenko, a Ukrainian woman living in Javea, with the aim of helping her compatriots through culture and art.

Natalia and her family received a great deal of support for the project, especially from the Mare de Deu de Loreto Festivities Commission. The festeros have mobilised other associations such as the housewives’ group and the Cáritas charity.

Several sports clubs have also been involved, such as CD Javea, which has organised a friendly match with the group, and Club Nautico Javea, which has organised a rowing trip for them.

Cultura contra Balas says the experience is being “a balm for the kids”, who are psychologically exhausted after more than a year of war, some with their parents on the front lines and living in a city that has suffered serious attacks that have left it without basic services.