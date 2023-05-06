In praise of carrots whose Vitamin A helps your night vision

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2023 • 18:16
NIGHT VISION: Vitamin-rich carrots help you to see in dim light
They are rich in Vitamin A, which is important for healthy vision because it helps form a pigment in the retina called rhodopsin,” said Dr Ayan Panja, a GP who is also author of Health Fix: Transform Your Health in Eight Weeks.
“This is necessary for low-light vision, and Vitamin A deficiency could lead to difficulties seeing in low light,” she explained.
“Getting enough of the vitamin from foods such as carrots, leafy greens and sweet potatoes will help night vision,” Dr Panja said.
