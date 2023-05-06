By Imran Khan • 06 May 2023 • 21:18

Shock as teenager stabbed to death after leaving school in London Image: Brian-A-Jackson Shutterstock.com

Police in London have started investigations after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

A teenage boy has been killed after he was ambushed just after he left his school in London.

According to official reports, cited by the Guardian on Saturday, May 6, the incident happened after the boy, who was a student at Kelmscott school, Walthamstow, left school and was met outside by his attackers.

Eyewitnesses state that the attackers were “waiting for him”, and he was attacked and stabbed as he tried to escape.

Local reports state that other students of the school saw the incident, as he was stabbed outside an auto parts store in east London.

The incident was reported and the police, along with paramedics were rushed.

But shortly after they arrived, the teenager died on the street at 4.39 pm on Friday, May 5.

Road closures, along with cordons were implemented around the scene of the attack.

A statement by Sam Jones, the school’s headmaster said, “The attack marked the darkest of days for the community”, adding, “A Kelmscott student was tragically killed in a senseless knife attack”.

Jones said that “Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come.”

He continued, “Hold those that you love close this evening. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this.”

Meanwhile, Ch Supt Simon Crick, Metropolitan police, said he was “totally devastated by the loss of a young man’s life”.

Officials said that so far, no arrests have been made in the case as the attack happened after the end of the school day.

A business owner, who chose to stay anonymous said that one of the assailants attacked the boy after he got out of a white Hyundai.

Another eyewitness said that “He was a year 11 kid. There were three other kids older than him. They were waiting for him”.

The witness also added that “They chased him. He ran and when he got to the tyre shop they stabbed him three times in the stomach, and he bled to death.”