Turn to meditation and bring a little much-needed calm to life

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2023 • 13:14
KATIE KRIMITSOS: Helps women find a little calm in their lives
Photo credit: Katie Krimitsos
Her own life is loud. Her parakeets are loud. Her daughters of four and seven, do what children do and her husband has a very loud personality, she admits.
To deal with this kind of daily stress Katie turned to meditation.
“Meditation has always been a way for me to get the quiet I need and to sift through whatever I have going on,” she said.
It worked so well for Katie that she wanted to share her technique via a podcast that helps women to meditate.
The daily podcasts, under the umbrella of the Women’s Meditation Network, are available through Apple, Spotify and most other podcast services.
Katie’s World Meditation Network has now reached 100 million downloads.
“We could all use a little calm in our lives,” she said. “Being a woman, a mother, whatever job you might have, it’s never easy
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.