Turn to meditation and bring a little much-needed calm to life

By Linda Hall • 06 May 2023 • 13:14

KATIE KRIMITSOS: Helps women find a little calm in their lives Photo credit: Katie Krimitsos

KATIE KRIMITSOS helps to ease women’s anxiety.

Her own life is loud. Her parakeets are loud. Her daughters of four and seven, do what children do and her husband has a very loud personality, she admits.

To deal with this kind of daily stress Katie turned to meditation.

“Meditation has always been a way for me to get the quiet I need and to sift through whatever I have going on,” she said.

It worked so well for Katie that she wanted to share her technique via a podcast that helps women to meditate.

The daily podcasts, under the umbrella of the Women’s Meditation Network, are available through Apple, Spotify and most other podcast services.

Katie’s World Meditation Network has now reached 100 million downloads.

“We could all use a little calm in our lives,” she said. “Being a woman, a mother, whatever job you might have, it’s never easy