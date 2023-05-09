Assistant needed: Positive, English-speaking professional with common sense

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 May 2023 • 11:38

Image: smolaw/Shutterstock.com

Are you a quick learner, detail-oriented, and with common sense? We have a fantastic opportunity for you! We are currently seeking a motivated and presentable individual to join our team as an Assistant to a Businessman.

This is your chance to work in a dynamic environment while contributing to the success of our organisation.

• Fluent in English, both spoken and written, with exceptional communication skills.

• A positive attitude, proactive mindset, and the ability to work independently.

• Strong organizational skills and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.

• Excellent problem-solving abilities and common sense.

• A presentable appearance.

• Salary between €20,000 to €24,000.

• Exposure to various aspects of the business world.

• Opportunity to develop and refine your professional skills.

• Work in a supportive and collaborative environment.

If you believe you are the perfect candidate to join our team, don’t hesitate to apply! Please submit your CV along with a cover letter explaining why you are the right fit for this position.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Email auctionzeroltd@gmail.com or call 699 873 730