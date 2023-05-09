Assistant needed: Positive, English-speaking professional with common sense

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 May 2023 • 11:38
Image: smolaw/Shutterstock.com
Are you a quick learner, detail-oriented, and with common sense? We have a fantastic opportunity for you! We are currently seeking a motivated and presentable individual to join our team as an Assistant to a Businessman.
This is your chance to work in a dynamic environment while contributing to the success of our organisation.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written, with exceptional communication skills.
• A positive attitude, proactive mindset, and the ability to work independently.
• Strong organizational skills and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.
• Excellent problem-solving abilities and common sense.
• A presentable appearance.
• Salary between €20,000 to €24,000.
• Exposure to various aspects of the business world.
• Opportunity to develop and refine your professional skills.
• Work in a supportive and collaborative environment.
If you believe you are the perfect candidate to join our team, don’t hesitate to apply! Please submit your CV along with a cover letter explaining why you are the right fit for this position.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Email auctionzeroltd@gmail.com or call 699 873 730
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.