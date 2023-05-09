By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 23:11

BREAKING: French journalist from AFP dies in Ukraine during rocket strike near Bakhmut

A journalist from the French news agency AFP was killed Tuesday, May 9, during shelling near the besieged Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.

Agence France-Presse video coordinator in Ukraine, Arman Soldin, was killed on Tuesday afternoon during a rocket attack in eastern Ukraine, according to AFP journalists accompanying him.

Statements posted on Twitter by AFP said that the 32-year-old French journalist was travelling with four colleagues from the same agency and a group of Ukrainian servicemen when they came under rocket fire in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, a town near Bakhmut.

“The agency as a whole is devastated,” AFP director general Fabrice Fries said.

"His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine." — @AFP chairman Fabrice Fries, on the death of Arman Soldin Full story: https://t.co/SoRzQQo11C pic.twitter.com/UIHGgYmLY0 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 9, 2023

“His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers that journalists covering the conflict in Ukraine face every day,” he added.

Soldin, an experienced photojournalist previously based in London, had been the video coordinator in Ukraine since September 2022 and regularly visited the front lines.

He was also part of the AFP team that covered the early days of the Russian invasion.

Following his death, AFP also posted a statement on Twitter that said, “We are devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine today.”

We are devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine today. All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T2y449o1Ry — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 9, 2023

The statement added,” All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.”