By Imran Khan • 10 May 2023 • 15:50
BREAKING: 43-year-old Spanish fashion designer found dead at home
Police in Spain said fashion designer Cristo Báñez from Almonte was found dead in his Seville home.
Spanish designer Cristo Báñez from Almonte has died, leaving the world of fashion in shock.
According to official reports cited by El Mundo on Wednesday, May 10, the 43-year-old designer was found dead at his house in Seville.
Officials in Spain said that his cause of death remains unknown, as an autopsy is yet to be done.
Local reports state that his sister reached the house were he lived at 1 am, on Wednesday, after two days without having been able to locate him.
She then informed the authorities and entered the house with the help of the police and emergency personnel.
After entering the house, they found the lifeless body of Báñez.
Initial reports suggest that his death might have been caused due to a heart attack, but will only be confirmed once the result of the autopsy is out.
Officials said that the house has been sealed off pending investigations, while some of his closest relatives have travelled to Seville.
Báñez was famous for designing clothes for numerous celebrities and stood out for his work in flamenco fashion.
He also appeared on the Canal Sur programme ‘Aguja Flamenca’ as a member of the jury, aside from several other shows.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
