By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 17:19

PM Sunak says Liverpool 'doing Ukraine proud' by staging Eurovision Song Contest Image: Simon Walker/ No 10 Downing Street Flickr.com

UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted a reception at No 10 to mark Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunk has recently hosted a reception at No 10 to mark the UK hosting the Eurovision Song Contest and said that Liverpool is doing ‘Ukraine proud by staging the Eurovision Song Contest’.

The event at No 10 took place just days before the Eurovision Grand Final, scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13.

The UK is hosting the Eurovision competition on behalf of Ukraine, who won it in 2022.

According to a statement released by the UK government, “Guests were invited to wear sparkly clothing and gathered in a room adorned with the Ukrainian and Union Flags, with disco balls hanging on the Downing Street staircase.”

During the event, Sunak introduced Ukraine’s first Eurovision winner, Ruslana, who also performed for the attendees.

Sandie Shaw, who was the first British entry to win Eurovision in 1967, also attended the event.

Representatives from the Eurovision cultural programme in Liverpool also joined the event, along with Ukrainian artists, Points of Light winners, and Ukrainians forced to flee their homes.

Sunak presents a Points of Light Award to children’s authors Natalie Reeves Billing and Jude Lennon from Liverpool.

The statement by the government also said that they have delivered over “23,000 Builder Book Boxes across the city, featuring learning resources to help children develop reading and creativity skills”.

Points of Light Awards are presented to recognise outstanding volunteers who are making a change in their community.

Speaking ahead of the Eurovision Grand Final, the Prime Minister, said that “Liverpool is doing us all proud. And I think they’re doing Ukraine proud too.”+

Sunak stated that “It’s an honour for us to host Eurovision on behalf of our Ukrainian friends. It shows yet again that the British people will stand by them for as long as it takes.”

He continued, “As my friend President Zelensky says… one day this contest will be hosted in a victorious, free Ukraine.”

“Now that will be a party to remember!”, Sunak concluded.

An investment of £10 million in funding has been made by the UK government to support the delivery of Eurovision.

Over 3,000 tickets have also been made available for Ukrainians who were displaced by the war.

Big screens to watch the show live will also be set up across key locations in the UK for people to watch.

This statement by Sunak comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, Thursday, May 11, that he didn’t want the UK hosting Eurovision.