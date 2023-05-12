Scooter safety campaign in Alfaz

By Glenn Wickman • 12 May 2023 • 8:21

Image by Alfaz Town Hall

THE Local Police in Alfaz del Pi has launched an information campaign explaining the correct use of electric scooters.

A pamphlet is being handed out at schools, public buildings, sports and leisure centres and is also available on the Town Hall website.

According to Public Safety councillor Toni Such, the aim of the campaign is to encourage responsible and safe mobility, as Personal Mobility Vehicles (VMPs) “are not a toy, they are a mode of transport, and are therefore subject to road safety regulations just like cars and motorbikes”.

The councillor added that VMP users must always ride on the road or cycle lanes and never on pavements or in pedestrian areas, urban tunnels, interurban roads or motorways.

Users are also reminded that it is illegal to ride under the effects of alcohol or other drugs and that they are liable to be submitted to breathalyser and drug tests by the police.

It is also prohibited to wear headphones or carry passengers or pets, the legal age to use a VMP is 15 years old and the maximum speed limit inside towns and cities in 25 kilometres per hour.