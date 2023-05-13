Differences of opinion regarding what really constitutes unhealthy ultra-processed foods

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2023 • 15:18
WHOLEMEAL BREAD: Unfairly demonised, food charity said
Photo credit: Pixabay/Congerdesign
ULTRA-PROCESSED foods are currently the villains of the piece, blamed for obesity and increased cancer risks.
But the British Nutrition Foundation (BNF) charity maintained that baked beans, fish fingers and wholemeal bread were unfairly demonised and could form part of a healthy diet.
The BNF experts also gave the thumbs-up to tomato-based pasta sauces, wholegrain cereals and fruit yoghourts, pronouncing them “healthier processed foods.”
As well as being convenient and affordable, they were a source of important nutrients, the BNF said, urging the Government not to include ultra-processed foods in national dietary guidelines.
There was a lack of “agreed definition” regarding which foods belonged to the ultra-processed category and concerns about its usefulness in identifying healthier products, the organisation said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
