North Yorkshire beach closed after police find human remains

By John Ensor • 13 May 2023 • 16:29
Filey beach closed after shocking find.
Today a popular stretch of the North Yorkshire coastline has been closed to the public after a horrific find.
On Saturday, May 13, around midday Police have advised the public to keep away from a section of the beach at Filey, North Yorkshire after what is believed to be human remains were discovered, writes Yorkmix.com.
The beach in Filey is now closed to the public while the investigation continues.).
A Spokesperson on behalf of North Yorkshire Police commented: ‘For awareness, we’ve put a temporary closure on the beach at Filey following the discovery of possible human bones at around midday today (Saturday 13 May 2023).
‘We’ll let you know when the items have been recovered and the beach reopens.’
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
