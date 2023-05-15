Acting head of Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in intensive care after failed assassination attempt

An assassination attempt made this morning, Monday, May 15, against Igor Kornet, the acting head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), failed to eliminate the Russian official.

According to RIA Novosti, the incident was confirmed to them by a law enforcement source. Kornet was seriously injured in an explosion that occurred in the centre of Lugansk and is said to currently be in intensive care.

“As a result of the explosion, Cornet was injured, badly wounded. They tried to assassinate him. He is in intensive care”, the source told the Russian news agency.

Earlier today, Leonid Pasechnik, the acting head of the LPR, confirmed that as a result of an explosion in the centre of Lugansk, there were victims. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack and no suspect has been arrested yet.

TASS also reported that at least four people were injured in the explosion. Emergency services and employees of specialised agencies were deployed to the location and reported to be working at the site.

Today’s explosion occurred in a barbershop located on Demekhin Street near the Republican television building. The establishment is located just 500 metres from the Government House and the building of the People’s Council in Luhansk.

An update posted on Telegram by Intel Republic at the time of writing said that according to the Lugansk Health Minister, Cornet was now in a stable condition.

Cornet was reportedly appointed to his position directly by Vladimir Putin and is said to be a close friend of the Wagner PMC chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.