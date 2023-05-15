By Imran Khan • 15 May 2023 • 23:23

Children's park under 'lockdown' after teenager stabbed in UK Image: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

Police have placed a lockdown on a children’s play park in Kent after a teenager was stabbed.

A teenager has been stabbed in broad daylight and police in Kent have placed a lockdown on a children’s play park, where they believe the attack took place.

According to Mail Online, on Monday, May 15, multiple armed police personnel, accompanied by paramedics from South East Ambulance Service rushed to the Medway Park Sports Centre, located on Mill Hill Road in Gillingham.

Local reports state that officers were spotted on the scene wearing forensic suits, while they took photographs and collected samples from the park, which was sealed off.

Officers reportedly arrived at around 5 pm, and an air ambulance also landed at the scene, as per eyewitnesses.

Kent police said in a statement that they were “called to a report of an assault in Mill Road, Gillingham at 5.05pm on Monday 15 May 2023.”

“Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a teenage boy was taken to a London hospital with injuries consistent with a stab wound”, the statement added.

Police have also urged anyone with further information to contact them, and stated that investigations are being done to fully understand the circumstances of the attack.