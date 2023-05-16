By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 19:31
BREAKING: Two dead after massive explosion on street in Spain
Officials in Spain said a man and woman have died after an explosion on a street in Orio, Guipuzcoano.
Two people have been killed on Tuesday, May 16 after an explosion on a street in Spain.
According to official reports cited by 20Minutes, the explosion happened in the region of Orio, located in the municipality of Guipuzcoano, Basque country.
Authorities in the region from the Basque Department of Security said that emergency teams are working on the scene after the explosion took place on a public road.
This is a breaking news story. More updates will follow shortly.
