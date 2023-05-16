Man arrested after double murder

By Julia Cameron • 16 May 2023 • 8:27
Man arrested for double murder
Two people have been found dead in a house in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to the property in Harpe Inge, Huddersfield, where police found a man and a woman dead from multiple injuries.
It is believed the couple were a mum of four, who was a nurse and her new boyfriend.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of both the man and the woman. He is in custody and being questioned by Yorkshire police.
Police confirmed that they were still making enquiries at the location and at other locations in the area.
He said residents would notice an increased police presence, but they should be reassured that everything is being done to bring the person responsible for this “exceptionally serious offence.”
Police also asked local residents to come forward if they saw or heard anything suspicious on Monday, May 15, to help them with their enquiries.
Only yesterday Yorkshire police released a number of CCTV images to the public asking for help in identifying the people in the photographs who may or may not be wanted in connection with criminal activity. The CCTV images show individuals or couples that the police would like to speak to.
