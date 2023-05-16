By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 17:20

Over 140 passengers evacuated after suspicious package found on plane Image: Fasttailwind Shutterstock.com

A JetBlue flight with 144 passengers was evacuated at Miami International Airport after a suspicious package was reported before takeoff.

According to Greg Chin, the airport’s communications director, cited by 20Minutes on Tuesday, May 16, the incident happened on a JetBlue flight, and the authorities were rushed to the scene after information regarding the package was received.

The plane was carrying 144 passengers and everyone onboard was evacuated, as Miami-Dade Police, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were rushed to the airport, as per WSVN.

The aircraft was taken to an area away from the buildings so that the authorities could carry out an inspection.

A squad of firefighters that specialises in handling explosives was then sent inside the aircraft, which was bound for New York.

Chin did not specify if the firefighters found anything on the plane or it was all a false alarm.

The plane eventually departed for New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, where it arrived after a three hours delay.

Officials said that the case is now under investigation.