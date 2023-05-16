By Imran Khan • 16 May 2023 • 17:55

Woman found dead inside park in UK. Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK said a woman has been found dead inside a park after emergency services were alerted.

According to reports, cited by the Echo, Merseyside Police were informed about reports of concern regarding the safety of a woman at Stadt Moers Park, located in Whiston.

As per local residents, after the authorities were alerted, a large number of emergency service personnel were seen on Paradise lane, near the park.

Upon arriving at the park, the police found a woman and she was pronounced dead by the medical personnel.

A statement by a spokesperson of the Merseyside Police said that “At around 12.15 pm we received a report of a concern for safety of a woman in her 50s in Stadt Moers Park.”

The police also stated that “She was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics and her death is being treated as non-suspicious.”

Meanwhile, a report about the case is being prepared by them for the Coroner’s Office.