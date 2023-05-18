Royal Mail in the red with huge losses thanks to strikes

By Linda Hall • 18 May 2023 • 14:00
POSTAL SERVICE: £1 billion (€1.15 billion) loss for last fiscal year
Photo credit: CC/Ultra 7
ROYAL MAIL reported a £1 billion (€1.15 billion) loss for the year ending March 26.
Bosses blamed industrial action by employees and a failure to increase productivity during 12 months in which 10,000 jobs were cut.
International Distributions Services (IDS), Royal Mail’s owner, announced an overall loss of £748 million (€869 million) compared with a £577 million (€861 million) profit a year earlier.
IDS said Royal Mail was in the red mainly due to strikes by “unionised staff” over pay and working conditions. This unrest ultimately led to the departure of Royal Mail’s chief executive Simon Thompson who resigned on May 12 after only two years in the post, although he will remain until October as IDS seeks a fourth chief executive in as many years.
Royal Mail’s owners also attributed the postal service’s losses to its “inability to deliver the in-year benefits of planned productivity improvements.”
Although the company has finally thrashed out a deal which the union agreed to put to its membership in April, Royal Mail has been affected by the consequences of a drop in demand for Covid test deliveries. There was also a dip in delivering online shopping, which had flourished during the pandemic.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.