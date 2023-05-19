Dine and dance: Soroptimist International Costa del Sol’s charity dinner dance is back

By Betty Henderson • 19 May 2023 • 14:00

Organisers are excited to bring back their dinner dance. Photo credit: Soroptimist International Costa del Sol (via email)

SOROPTIMIST International Costa del Sol is hosting a dazzling dinner dance in aid of charity on Saturday, June 17.

The women’s service organisation’s dinner dance event will be held at the stunning Green Label Restaurant in El Chaparral, in Mijas Costa.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed on the Purple Carpet with a glass of cava. They can then explore the venue’s terrace, which offers breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, Morocco, and Gibraltar. The terrace will also feature local business and artisan stalls, adding to the social ambiance.

Guests will then be treated to a delicious three-course dinner, as well as entertainment by the dynamic dance group, POP Academia Fama, led by the talented Manuela Veronese. Guests will also be serenaded by the gifted singer, Laura Carter before a raffle featuring fabulous prizes.

Meals will be available to suit different dietary requirements, including vegan options, and will be accompanied by unlimited wine, beer, and soft drinks throughout the evening.

The dinner dance event will also raise funds for Soroptimist International’s many humanitarian projects, including support for domestic violence victims, supplying fresh produce to the local foodbank, and sponsoring girls in sports.

Organisers are delighted to bring the dinner dance back this June. President Daphne Theunissen shared her excitement and encouraged guests to book tickets early saying, “It has been too long since our last Dinner Dance, due to the Pandemic we had to cancel events, so we are over the moon that we have found this excellent location for a fun, entertaining and tasty fundraiser”.

Tickets to the dinner cost €55 and can be purchased by calling: 666860637 or 647749424.