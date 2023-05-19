EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Foxton is From the Jam

By Guest Writer • 19 May 2023 • 16:43

The latest line-up on stage Credit: Steve White

ON Saturday June 3, the very popular From the Jam will make their first ever Spanish appearance at the Benalmadena Auditorium.

Prior to their arrival, one of the founding members of The Jam spoke exclusively to Euro Weekly News about his long career and how this band was formed.

It was in 1977 that The Jam obtained their first recording contract and the trio consisting of former Woking schoolboys, Bruce Foxton, Paul Weller and Rick Buckler burst on the scene.

They couldn’t really be categorised as punk but with their Mod image and biting music certainly ruled the record charts until 1982 when they broke up.

During that time, they had 18 consecutive top 40 singles before Paul Weller decided to call it a day in 1982 and they disbanded.

Bruce, the bass player spent 15 years in punk band Stiff Little Fingers and then formed another band Casbah Club with Russell Hastings and more by luck than judgement they were booked to play a gig with a band which included former Jam drummer Rick Butler.

Bruce explained, “we had no intention of forming a new band but thought it might be fun to play a couple of old numbers during the sound check and it sounded and felt really good!

“There were a few more similar sessions and we kept in touch with each other and then in 2007 decided to form From the Jam.”

That lasted a couple of years but in 2009 Bruce said “I received an email from Rick simply saying he was leaving the band with no explanation and I still don’t know what happened although he appears to have wanted to become a writer.”

Having worked with guitarist Russell for so long and having seen the reaction from fans who enjoyed the music so much, the pair decided to keep on playing the songs that they and their audience loved so much.

They are still going strong with literally hundreds of gigs booked through to 2024 but there was an opportunity to visit Spain for the first time so the expanded band which has added Ashley Fairclough on keyboards and Mike Reddon on drums decided it was time to bring their brand of music to a Spanish audience.

“The closest I’ve been to Spain is when my wife came as part of a hen party” laughed Bruce “but why ignore a chance to bring our music to both an established as well as a hopefully new audience.”

When asked if he ever got bored with playing the same songs, Bruce said ”Although the set will be pretty much all Jam songs apart from a couple from my album with Russell Butterfly Effect there are so many Jam songs, we can change the set list every time we play.”

Tickets for the June 3 event (where they are supported by veteran British punk band The Wasps) are available at https://www.ticketsource.eu/wag-promotions and let’s hope for viewers of BBC 1’s Have I Got News For You that they play News of the World, a definite Jam favourite.

If you can’t make the gig then visit https://www.fromthejamofficial.com/ to get their live album.