By Julia Cameron • 19 May 2023 • 9:00

Hooligans take the shine off West Ham win. Credit: charnsitr/Shutterstock.uk

As West Ham celebrated their 1-0 win against Dutch team AZ Alkmaar hooligans moved into the West Ham crowd when the final whistle blew.

The AZ Alkmaar fans attacked West Ham fans in an area of the stadium where family, friends and colleagues were sitting.

This led West Ham players to race over to the area to protect their families. Joe Cole at BT Sport said the players tried to break up the fighting and that it was all due to the AZ fans who were wearing balaclavas so as not to be recognised.

The incident took the shine of West Ham’s victory which took them through to the European final for the first time since 1976. The game wasn’t an easy one and the only goal of the match was scored by West Ham’s Pablo Fornals while playing additional time.

But as the celebrations began after the final whistle the Dutch fans ran along an area at the front of the stand and began to attack the Hammers fans sitting in those front rows.

At the post-match press conference David Moyes was asked if his family were in the area, he said they were but at the time he hoped that they had got themselves away from the trouble. He said that although security wanted to take him inside after the match, he wanted to make sure his family were safe.

The Alkmaar boss, Pascal Jensen condemned his own fans and said he was “ashamed of the minority that had attempted to ruin the occasion.”