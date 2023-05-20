Losing weight and keeping it off really could be harder for women

By Linda Hall • 20 May 2023 • 15:45
ULTRA-PROCESSED: Harder for some people to resist than others
Photo credit: Tima Miroshnichenko
NEW research at University College London (UCL) suggested it could be true that, as many women claim, they have more difficulty in losing weight and not putting it on again.
Investigators compared the brain scans of men and women aged between 18-55 with the questionnaires they’d completed.
They found that overweight women had changes in brain connectivity which apparently made them more susceptible to the sight, smell and taste of ultra-processed foods (UPFs).
This then exposed them to a greater possibility of developing cravings and food addiction.
The UCL concluded that women who were trying to lose weight, or keep it off after having lost it, were likely to need more support in avoiding UPFs.
