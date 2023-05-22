Newcastle and Manchester United one point away from securing Champions League spots

By Chris King • 22 May 2023 • 2:04

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

As the Premier League season reaches its climax, Newcastle and Manchester United are in the driving seat to claim the last two remaining Champions League spots.

Both teams are level on 69 points with two matches left to play and need only one point each to secure third and fourth positions in the table.

Liverpool have a mathematical possibility of stealing one of the spots but it would be a huge gamble to put money on them at this point with only one game left to play, away to the already relegated Southampton.

Eddie Howe has overseen a massive transformation at St James Park and steered his Newcastle team to a regular position at the top end of the table since taking over as manager.

They have consolidated that third spot now for several weeks and just one point from Monday night’s home game with Leicester City will be enough to keep it. The Foxes however will be battling to stay away from relagation so it will not be plain sailing.

Should the Magpies lose then they face a tricky trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on the last day of the season which they would have to at least draw.

Erik ten Hag’s side has two home matches lined up at Old Trafford, first against Chelsea on Thursday 25, and then Fulham on Saturday 28.

The Red Devils have endured a very unstable season. They made a huge resurgence where seemed to be a foregone conclusion that they would finish in the top four. Then, they only won two of their last four league games to end up fighting with Liverpool for that final spot.

Manchester City secured their third consecutive title after Arsenal stumbled to a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest. In the process, Steve Cooper’s side kept their status in the top flight of English football.

The Gunners still earned a well-deserved second in the table which will see Champions league football return to the Emirates for the first time since 2017.