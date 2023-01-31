By Chris King • 31 January 2023 • 23:53

Image of Benfica and Argentina star Enzo Fernandez. Credit: Wikipedia - By Tasnim News Agency, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126240193

Chelsea have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, smashing the British transfer record in the process.

Tuesday, January 31 at 11:55pm

Chelsea have completed the signing of Argentinian defender Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. In the process, they have smashed the current British transfer record by paying what is thought to be in the region of £115m for the World Cup winner.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany: “ News #Enzo: Been told: NOW it’s done 100 %! Last paperwork, last details, medical passed already, it’s all done NOW for ALL parties. Total agreement between #SLBenfica and #CFC NOW! Enzo will become the record signing of the@premierleague!”.

❗️X News #Enzo: Been told: NOW it’s done 100 %! Last paperwork, last details, medical passed already, it’s all done NOW for ALL parties. Total agreement between #SLBenfica and #CFC NOW! Enzo will become the record signing of the @premierleague! @SkySportDE 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/RnFPI4LJ54 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2023

According to the All About Argentina Twitter site, the player’s old club in Argentina, River Plate, will receive almost €41m from the transfer fee. Their previous record transfer sale was €35 million from Javier Saviola’s move to Barcelona.

River Plate will receive close to €41M for Enzo Fernández’s transfer to Chelsea. 🤯 — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) January 31, 2023

Tuesday, January 31 at 7:40pm

Chelsea have reportedly agreed terms with Benfica over the signing of their Argentinian defender Enzo Fernandez. The player is undergoing a medical in Lisbon today and is now closing on a permanent move to the English Premier League, according to thesun.co.uk.

A fee of £115m is being reported, which will smash the current British transfer record paid by Manchester City to Aston Villa for England star, Jack Grealish. With the transfer window closing tonight at midnight it is imperative that Chelsea close this deal for the 22-year-old.

Monday, January 30 at 8:45pm

Chelsea have been extremely busy during this current transfer window. It is thought that transfer director Paul Winstanley and the club’s co-owner Behdad Eghbali, were instrumental in landing the latest signing. They recently played a big part in securing the signature of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Benfica boss Rui Costa had stated all along that his player would only leave Lisbon on their terms. It would now be down to him to rubber-stamp the deal to make it complete.

Fernandez reportedly had a release clause of £105m in his contract and it is believed that in order to get Benfica to accept payment in instalments, Todd Boely’s outfit was prepared to pay over the odds.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.