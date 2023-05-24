By David Laycork • 24 May 2023 • 11:29

Tyson Fury vs almost everybody Credit: Mike DiDomizio Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Tyson Fury, current WBC Boxing Heavyweight World Champion, has recently taken to social media infuriated by Joe Rogan’s comment on his podcast of March 24, when he suggested UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones would beat him in a fight.

Joe Rogan said on his podcast to guest comedian Andrew Schulz that: ‘If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’m pushing all my chips on black,” adding, “Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer. He doesn’t have a chance in hell of making it out of that room”.

Tyson Fury, who admitted in a video that he had been absent from social media for a while, it seems was highly offended by Rogan’s statement. He took to social media himself, explicitly calling out Rogan saying: “Whatever happened in that room, I’d be walking out. Not a problem.”

This quickly escalated online with Jon Jones taking to Twitter saying:

“Hey Tyson, it seems like Joe may have struck a nerve. I’ll admit there’s no one touching you in that ring right now, but let’s not let that confuse you with what would happen if you stepped foot in my cage. If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call. I’ll help you out.”

Now the president of the UFC Dana has been seen in an interview posted by Bro Bible on YouTube saying: “If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC I will make it happen. Tyson if you’re serious let me know. Tyson and I have a good relationship …Tyson can talk, Jon can talk, I can talk, we can all talk. Let’s do it.”

Fury has more recently been seen training mixed martial arts (MMA) with ex-UFC fighter Nick Diaz, brother of Nate Diaz, as seen in this video posted by Boxing Kingdom on Twitter: “Tyson Fury putting Nick Diaz in a leg and arm lock.”

The almost invincible Jon ‘Bones’ Jones would be a very different prospect from Diaz in the cage though. There have been numerous crossover fights which have seen UFC fighters try their hands at boxing. In fact, Nate Diaz is expected to fight Jake Paul on August 5, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

We are yet to see big names from the boxing world try MMA and it’s hard to imagine that Fury would be the first, although what a fight that would be, and it would certainly carry the type of purse that Tyson Fury likes to earn.