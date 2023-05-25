Have your say! Readers letters edition 1976 May 25 – June 1

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 May 2023 • 10:56
Justice
Having happily lived in Spain since 2003 my wife suddenly and unexpectedly passed away a little over a year ago.
I need to return to the UK to be close to family but have to realise the equity from the house sale.
This is proving to be a huge problem despite numerous viewings.
The problem is three noisy dogs next door, when would-be buyers hear the dogs they immediately write the property off.
I have spoken to the neighbours on several occasions but they choose not to take action.
Can you please help me with this health threatening predicament.
Paul Greswolde
Mrs Feelgood
Something seriously amiss within the BBC. All part of the conspiracy I sometimes mention. Onward all.
Lx
With thanks
Thank you very much indeed, again, for including our article, about Celebrating the Coronation, in last week’s EWN!
It was good of you to have included our article and is much appreciated.
Thank you for your continuing support, also much appreciated.
From a very soggy Moraira.
Warmest regards.
Max, Aircrew Association
James Bond
That makes it sound like Sean Connery only played Bond once, but it was George Lazenby who only paid him once. After Roger Moore I gave up, they just didn’t have the authenticity.
Naimah Yianni
Intruder arrested
How can you get arrested when you are on public property, not on private property? you can go and stand in any street anywhere surely? As long as you are not committing a crime then how can you be arrested? No sympathy for these idiots as it goes.
Life of Brian
Symbolic of his struggle against reality. Absolutely says it all. What is going on in our country. Now we have a theatre that wants to put on a play for a black audience, no whites allowed. God help us all and I am not religious.
John Little
Good evening,
It is wonderful to have our own regional newspaper – thank you. But, it would be nice to have the two motoring pages which you print in the Costa Blanca South edition. 🙏
Best regards Annie Busch
Dog attacks
Far too much of this is going on throughout the UK and Europe. Maltreated, fighting dogs that turn on their owners. I have no sympathy for the victim, only regret that the animal had to be destroyed. From my point of view, a huge crackdown on the breeders/owners of fighting dogs is long overdue.
Bob Saunders
Brexit fail
It must be something in the water, or the food, or the air. Or all three, to produce such brain-dead people. Sadly, though, Brexit was never about making the public more prosperous, only to bring more prosperity to a chosen few. And that doesn’t even appear to have been successful – yet.
Stephen Ashley
War on Wagner
I as well as my guys were actually digesting the good ideas from your website then at once I had a terrible feeling I never expressed respect to you for those secrets. The men ended up for that reason warmed to read them and have really been enjoying them. Appreciation for actually being quite kind as well as for making a decision on certain amazing subject matter most people are really wanting to be informed on. My sincere regret for not expressing gratitude to you earlier.
Cornwell
