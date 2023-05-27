King Charles honours ‘Queen of Rock’ as guards play ‘The Best’

By John Ensor • 27 May 2023 • 9:57
Welsh guards in action.
Credit: Band of the Welsh guards/Twitter.com
The world was saddened to hear of the death of Tina Turner, none more so than recently crowned King Charles, who gave the go-ahead for a touching tribute to the ‘Queen of Rock,’ Tina Turner
On Friday, May 26, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, guards of the monarch gave a moving musical tribute to beloved entertainer, Tina Turner
Tina’s most famous song ‘The Best’ was given the Royal treatment following the news of her sad passing earlier this week.
Visitors to the Changing of the Guard had an unexpected treat as The Welsh Guards Band alongside the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums played a rendition of the iconic song.
Video footage can be seen on Forces News, where many people tweeted their responses. One wrote: ‘that’s absolutely beautiful! She would be very proud I think!!’
Others commented: ‘I love that, fantastic.’ ‘Brilliant…Bet a young Tina never would have thought her songs would be played by Guardsmen at Buckingham palace.’ Another simply said: ‘Class.’
As well King Charles, tributes to the late songstress have poured in from other stars across the world of music and entertainment including, Alicia Keys, Sir Rod Stewart, Beyonce and Mick Jagger.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.