King Charles honours ‘Queen of Rock’ as guards play ‘The Best’

By John Ensor • 27 May 2023 • 9:57

Welsh guards in action. Credit: Band of the Welsh guards/Twitter.com

The world was saddened to hear of the death of Tina Turner, none more so than recently crowned King Charles, who gave the go-ahead for a touching tribute to the ‘Queen of Rock,’ Tina Turner

On Friday, May 26, in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, guards of the monarch gave a moving musical tribute to beloved entertainer, Tina Turner

Tina’s most famous song ‘The Best’ was given the Royal treatment following the news of her sad passing earlier this week.

Visitors to the Changing of the Guard had an unexpected treat as The Welsh Guards Band alongside the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums played a rendition of the iconic song.

Video footage can be seen on Forces News, where many people tweeted their responses. One wrote: ‘that’s absolutely beautiful! She would be very proud I think!!’

Others commented: ‘I love that, fantastic.’ ‘Brilliant…Bet a young Tina never would have thought her songs would be played by Guardsmen at Buckingham palace.’ Another simply said: ‘Class.’

As well King Charles, tributes to the late songstress have poured in from other stars across the world of music and entertainment including, Alicia Keys, Sir Rod Stewart, Beyonce and Mick Jagger.